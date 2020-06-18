All apartments in Lincolnia
4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD

4603 King Duncan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4603 King Duncan Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nicely updated 3 level townhome located right next to the Pinecrest golf course. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout main level plus gas fireplace. Upper level features 2 master suites with the larger one featuring a soaker tub and loft perfect for a home office. Lower level has rec-room, full bath and plenty of extra storage. Relax out back on the new deck, new HVAC and 1 car attached garage. Great location with easy access to 495, 395 and other commuter routes. Right across the street from Pinecrest Plaza featuring Starbucks, Firehouse Subs, 5 Guys, Foxfire Grill & more. Must see in person! Property professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have any available units?
4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have?
Some of 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD has units with air conditioning.
