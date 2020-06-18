4603 KING DUNCAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nicely updated 3 level townhome located right next to the Pinecrest golf course. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout main level plus gas fireplace. Upper level features 2 master suites with the larger one featuring a soaker tub and loft perfect for a home office. Lower level has rec-room, full bath and plenty of extra storage. Relax out back on the new deck, new HVAC and 1 car attached garage. Great location with easy access to 495, 395 and other commuter routes. Right across the street from Pinecrest Plaza featuring Starbucks, Firehouse Subs, 5 Guys, Foxfire Grill & more. Must see in person! Property professionally managed.