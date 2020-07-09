4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom, 2.5.5 Baths, 3 Level Townhouse * Ultra Clean & All Ready To Go for April 1 Occupancy (or before, if needed) * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Will Catch Your Eye in Addition to Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere! * Brand New Stainless Steel Kit Appliances and Granite Counters * Tasteful Paint Touchups Throughout * Eat-in Kitchen With Extra Bay Window Room for Table * Huge Deck Makes a Great Seasonal Entertainment Area * Rec Room w Woodburning Fireplace * Walkout to Fully Fenced Back Yard * Ample Room Sizes * Full-sized Washer/Dryer included *This Townhouse Will Make Someone a Good Home! * Located Conveniently Close to Everything That Counts -- Shopping, Major Commuting, Cool Eateries, Schools, Metro Directly to Pentagon, If Needed * DC just minutes away * Less than a Mile From Jeffereson HS * This is a Beautiful Home!