Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT

4521 Saucon Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Saucon Valley Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Three Bedroom, 2.5.5 Baths, 3 Level Townhouse * Ultra Clean & All Ready To Go for April 1 Occupancy (or before, if needed) * Gleaming Hardwood Floors Will Catch Your Eye in Addition to Bright & Cheerful Atmosphere! * Brand New Stainless Steel Kit Appliances and Granite Counters * Tasteful Paint Touchups Throughout * Eat-in Kitchen With Extra Bay Window Room for Table * Huge Deck Makes a Great Seasonal Entertainment Area * Rec Room w Woodburning Fireplace * Walkout to Fully Fenced Back Yard * Ample Room Sizes * Full-sized Washer/Dryer included *This Townhouse Will Make Someone a Good Home! * Located Conveniently Close to Everything That Counts -- Shopping, Major Commuting, Cool Eateries, Schools, Metro Directly to Pentagon, If Needed * DC just minutes away * Less than a Mile From Jeffereson HS * This is a Beautiful Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have any available units?
4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have?
Some of 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT offer parking?
No, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have a pool?
No, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 SAUCON VALLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
