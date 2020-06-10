967 RHONDA PLACE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome home to this impeccably maintained spacious 4 bed 3.5 bath set in the heart of Leesburg, minutes from shopping/dining and entertainment. Featuring a formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with an island. Expansive MB with sitting room and private bathroom along with 3 additional spacious bedrooms and guest bath all on the top level and. Entertain in your fully finished basement with full bath, Rec room PLUS not 1 but 2 dens, or office space! Relax outdoors on your patio or go for a walk along the W&OD right in your back yard! This home is so warm and inviting and will be perfect for your temporary home.