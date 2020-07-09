830 CATTAIL LANE NE

Amenities
Great split level on cul-de-sac with quiet, fenced, back yard; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished walkout basement that leads to patio, Back deck with terrific views. Large family room off of eat-in kitchen with built in microwave, dishwasher. Has separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. FIOS ready cabling. One car garage with opener. Driveway parking for two vehicles and on street parking available. Within walking distance to elementary school. NO CATS, ONE Small dog under 30 pounds ONLY.