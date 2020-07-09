All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

830 CATTAIL LANE NE

830 Cattail Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

830 Cattail Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great split level on cul-de-sac with quiet, fenced, back yard; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished walkout basement that leads to patio, Back deck with terrific views. Large family room off of eat-in kitchen with built in microwave, dishwasher. Has separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. FIOS ready cabling. One car garage with opener. Driveway parking for two vehicles and on street parking available. Within walking distance to elementary school. NO CATS, ONE Small dog under 30 pounds ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have any available units?
830 CATTAIL LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have?
Some of 830 CATTAIL LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 CATTAIL LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
830 CATTAIL LANE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 CATTAIL LANE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE is pet friendly.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE offer parking?
Yes, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE offers parking.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have a pool?
No, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE does not have a pool.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 CATTAIL LANE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 CATTAIL LANE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

