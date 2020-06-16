816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery. Main level has hardwood floors and beautiful bay window. The large kitchen with island opens up to the dining and a living room with gas fireplace, bordered by a huge deck from which you can overlook your backyard. 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the upper level including the master suite with walk-in closet and a full bathroom with large soaking tub and shower. Fully finished walkout basement with French doors, fitness room and full bathroom. Yard service is included. Play areas, community swimming pool, tennis and basketball court are close by. The property is only minutes away from the "Village at Leesburg" shopping center, with a Wegmans, LA Fitness, Movie Theater, Lowes and access to Route 7.***Home is available for applications sight unseen due to Tenant Occupancy andCoronavirus concerns; we are delaying in person showings until 06/16/2020 ***