Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:43 PM

816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE

816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Bonnie Ridge Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4073 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous, light-filled, brick-front, colonial single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with driveway. Enter the house and be impressed by the two-story foyer with gallery. Main level has hardwood floors and beautiful bay window. The large kitchen with island opens up to the dining and a living room with gas fireplace, bordered by a huge deck from which you can overlook your backyard. 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the upper level including the master suite with walk-in closet and a full bathroom with large soaking tub and shower. Fully finished walkout basement with French doors, fitness room and full bathroom. Yard service is included. Play areas, community swimming pool, tennis and basketball court are close by. The property is only minutes away from the "Village at Leesburg" shopping center, with a Wegmans, LA Fitness, Movie Theater, Lowes and access to Route 7.***Home is available for applications sight unseen due to Tenant Occupancy andCoronavirus concerns; we are delaying in person showings until 06/16/2020 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have any available units?
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 BONNIE RIDGE DRIVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
