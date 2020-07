Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Single family home in downtown Leesburg ready for you to move in! Large, flat, and fully fenced backyard with deck for entertaining. Beautifully done basement bath and large laundry room. Conveniently located off Rt. 15 with stores nearby. Quick trip to downtown Leesburg to enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and events!