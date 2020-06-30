All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

651 Burnside Ter SE

651 Burnside Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

651 Burnside Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Sided Brick 3BR, End Unit with 1 Car Garage in great commuter location of Leesburg - Beautiful 2 Sided Brick 3BR, End Unit with 1 Car Garage*Eat In Kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters & SS Appliances + Tons Of Cabinets & Counter Space*Hardwood floors in light-filled living room & separate dining room*Expansive Master with W.I.C*Lavish Master Bath with Large Soaking Tub & Dual Sinks*Rec Rm on lower level with tiled floors and fireplace leads to private brick paver patio*Backs to Mature Trees for Privacy*Great Commuter Location*MUST SEE!

*AVAILABLE 1.10.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE5434425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have any available units?
651 Burnside Ter SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 651 Burnside Ter SE have?
Some of 651 Burnside Ter SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Burnside Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
651 Burnside Ter SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Burnside Ter SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Burnside Ter SE is pet friendly.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE offer parking?
Yes, 651 Burnside Ter SE offers parking.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Burnside Ter SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have a pool?
No, 651 Burnside Ter SE does not have a pool.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 651 Burnside Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Burnside Ter SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Burnside Ter SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Burnside Ter SE does not have units with air conditioning.

