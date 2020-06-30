651 Burnside Ter SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 Sided Brick 3BR, End Unit with 1 Car Garage in great commuter location of Leesburg - Beautiful 2 Sided Brick 3BR, End Unit with 1 Car Garage*Eat In Kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters & SS Appliances + Tons Of Cabinets & Counter Space*Hardwood floors in light-filled living room & separate dining room*Expansive Master with W.I.C*Lavish Master Bath with Large Soaking Tub & Dual Sinks*Rec Rm on lower level with tiled floors and fireplace leads to private brick paver patio*Backs to Mature Trees for Privacy*Great Commuter Location*MUST SEE!



*AVAILABLE 1.10.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



