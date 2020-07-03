All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:15 AM

611 CURTIN PL SE

611 Curtin Place · No Longer Available
Location

611 Curtin Place, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL (4-6 months) Lovely, spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 .5 baths. Just refreshed with new paint, new carpeting and laminate flooring on main level. Light & bright family room with lots of windows & gas fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded Stainless appliances, beautiful new granite counters & plenty of cabinets & counter space. The huge master suite has 2 closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and a large master bath with double sinks. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The basement is unfinished & offers plenty of storage and an additional finished room. Relax on the deck which has stairs going to the backyard. The over sized 2 car garage and has a work bench & overhead storage. Amenities include an outdoor pool, tot lots & tennis courts. Water is included in the rent. No smokers & no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have any available units?
611 CURTIN PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 611 CURTIN PL SE have?
Some of 611 CURTIN PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 CURTIN PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
611 CURTIN PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 CURTIN PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 611 CURTIN PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 611 CURTIN PL SE offers parking.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 CURTIN PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have a pool?
Yes, 611 CURTIN PL SE has a pool.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have accessible units?
No, 611 CURTIN PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 CURTIN PL SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 CURTIN PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 CURTIN PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

