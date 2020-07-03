611 CURTIN PL SE

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL (4-6 months) Lovely, spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 .5 baths. Just refreshed with new paint, new carpeting and laminate flooring on main level. Light & bright family room with lots of windows & gas fireplace. The kitchen has upgraded Stainless appliances, beautiful new granite counters & plenty of cabinets & counter space. The huge master suite has 2 closets, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and a large master bath with double sinks. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The basement is unfinished & offers plenty of storage and an additional finished room. Relax on the deck which has stairs going to the backyard. The over sized 2 car garage and has a work bench & overhead storage. Amenities include an outdoor pool, tot lots & tennis courts. Water is included in the rent. No smokers & no pets.