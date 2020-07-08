All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

608 North St. NE

608 North Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

608 North Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3360d5d0a2 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors. Over 2500 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Updated Kitchen w/Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Family Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace Walks Out to Custom Deck & Fenced Back Yard. Spacious Master Suite w/ Walk In Closet and Full Master Bath. Finished Basement w/5th Bedroom, Full Bath and Rec Room Walks Out to Patio. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails & More. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants & All Leesburg Has To Offer. Don&rsquo;t Miss It Call Today to Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 North St. NE have any available units?
608 North St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 608 North St. NE have?
Some of 608 North St. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 North St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
608 North St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 North St. NE pet-friendly?
No, 608 North St. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 608 North St. NE offer parking?
No, 608 North St. NE does not offer parking.
Does 608 North St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 North St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 North St. NE have a pool?
Yes, 608 North St. NE has a pool.
Does 608 North St. NE have accessible units?
No, 608 North St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 North St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 North St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 North St. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 North St. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

