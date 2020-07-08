608 North St. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3360d5d0a2 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors. Over 2500 SQFT on 3 Finished Levels. Updated Kitchen w/Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Family Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace Walks Out to Custom Deck & Fenced Back Yard. Spacious Master Suite w/ Walk In Closet and Full Master Bath. Finished Basement w/5th Bedroom, Full Bath and Rec Room Walks Out to Patio. Enjoy Community Pool, Trails & More. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants & All Leesburg Has To Offer. Don’t Miss It Call Today to Tour!