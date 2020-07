Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Gorgeous two bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in walking distance to downtown Leesburg. Beautifully renovated from top to bottom including refinished hardwood floors brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, new roof, new windows, the list goes on. Fantastic large yard and walk-in shed. Two parking spaces with another at the front of the house on the street.