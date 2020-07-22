All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 503 Planters Ter. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
503 Planters Ter. NE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

503 Planters Ter. NE

503 Planters Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

503 Planters Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
503 Planters Ter. NE Available 03/03/20 Beautiful 3BR 1-car garage townhome in Potomac Station - Beautiful Potomac Station move-in ready light & bright TH w/ 9 ft ceilings, gleaming Hardwood Flrs*Liv Rm w/built-in storage bench*Din & Sun rm lead to 2-tiered Trex deck*Gourmet kitchen w/ 42" wood cabinets, Granite counters, pantry, recessed & over/under counter lighting*Upstairs master w/vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, dual vanities, sep shower & walk-in closet.

*AVAILABLE 3.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE5533091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have any available units?
503 Planters Ter. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 503 Planters Ter. NE have?
Some of 503 Planters Ter. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Planters Ter. NE currently offering any rent specials?
503 Planters Ter. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Planters Ter. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Planters Ter. NE is pet friendly.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE offer parking?
Yes, 503 Planters Ter. NE offers parking.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Planters Ter. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have a pool?
No, 503 Planters Ter. NE does not have a pool.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have accessible units?
No, 503 Planters Ter. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Planters Ter. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Planters Ter. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Planters Ter. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeesburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America