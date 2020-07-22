Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

503 Planters Ter. NE Available 03/03/20 Beautiful 3BR 1-car garage townhome in Potomac Station - Beautiful Potomac Station move-in ready light & bright TH w/ 9 ft ceilings, gleaming Hardwood Flrs*Liv Rm w/built-in storage bench*Din & Sun rm lead to 2-tiered Trex deck*Gourmet kitchen w/ 42" wood cabinets, Granite counters, pantry, recessed & over/under counter lighting*Upstairs master w/vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, dual vanities, sep shower & walk-in closet.



*AVAILABLE 3.3.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE5533091)