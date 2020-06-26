501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

Imagine this gem of a condo is your very own new home! 3BR/2BA 2nd level condo in Leesburg Gateway II. Balcony off kitchen overlooks trees and common area. Newer paint and newer carpet. Granite, stainless steel appliances, updated MBA, walk-in closet in MBR with custom shelves. Amazing full size, front-loading, stainless steel washer/dryer. Water included in low $240/mo condo fee. Plenty of visitor parking. Close to community pool, gym and commuter routes. Just one mile from Historic Old Town Leesburg. This one is a winner!