Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE

501 Constellation Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Imagine this gem of a condo is your very own new home! 3BR/2BA 2nd level condo in Leesburg Gateway II. Balcony off kitchen overlooks trees and common area. Newer paint and newer carpet. Granite, stainless steel appliances, updated MBA, walk-in closet in MBR with custom shelves. Amazing full size, front-loading, stainless steel washer/dryer. Water included in low $240/mo condo fee. Plenty of visitor parking. Close to community pool, gym and commuter routes. Just one mile from Historic Old Town Leesburg. This one is a winner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have any available units?
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have?
Some of 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE currently offering any rent specials?
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE pet-friendly?
No, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE offer parking?
Yes, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE offers parking.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have a pool?
Yes, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE has a pool.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have accessible units?
No, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
