410 LILAC TERRACE NE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

You~ll be hard pressed to find a more convenient location! This meticulously maintained townhouse is just minutes to major commuter routes 7 and 28, as well as 267 (Dulles Toll Road). Just blocks from the Leesburg Outlet Mall and various dining (Panera, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Chik Fil-A, etc) and shopping options (Target, Costco, Jo Ann Fabrics, Dick~s Sporting Goods etc), and directly across from the community pool and tennis courts. The lower level boasts a one car garage, paved parking space, and a spacious family room with tile floors and convenient half bathroom. A stone patio will be installed Summer 2019 for outdoor entertaining! On the main level, you will find hardwood floors in the combination living and dining area, as well as a spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, a large walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar area. The upper level offers a master suite with soaking tub and upgraded tile floors, a generous walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Eight visitor spaces across from the driveway mean you won't have to go far to find additional parking. This one won~t last long, so visit and apply today!