Leesburg, VA
410 LILAC TERRACE NE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

410 LILAC TERRACE NE

410 Lilac Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 Lilac Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You~ll be hard pressed to find a more convenient location! This meticulously maintained townhouse is just minutes to major commuter routes 7 and 28, as well as 267 (Dulles Toll Road). Just blocks from the Leesburg Outlet Mall and various dining (Panera, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Chik Fil-A, etc) and shopping options (Target, Costco, Jo Ann Fabrics, Dick~s Sporting Goods etc), and directly across from the community pool and tennis courts. The lower level boasts a one car garage, paved parking space, and a spacious family room with tile floors and convenient half bathroom. A stone patio will be installed Summer 2019 for outdoor entertaining! On the main level, you will find hardwood floors in the combination living and dining area, as well as a spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, a large walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar area. The upper level offers a master suite with soaking tub and upgraded tile floors, a generous walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Eight visitor spaces across from the driveway mean you won't have to go far to find additional parking. This one won~t last long, so visit and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have any available units?
410 LILAC TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have?
Some of 410 LILAC TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 LILAC TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
410 LILAC TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 LILAC TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE offers parking.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have a pool?
Yes, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE has a pool.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 LILAC TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 LILAC TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
