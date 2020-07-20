All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE

343 Pink Azalea Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

343 Pink Azalea Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1/2 off first month rent w/ approved application and signed lease by May15th.....Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely townhome in OakLawn in Leesburg. This property is so close to everything; Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, restaurants and so much more. Professionally managed. This home features 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath/large living space with tons of natural light and eat in kitchen. Dining room is open and spacious, currently being used as the office. SO much space, 2 car garage and large driveway on rear of the home. Add'l parking in front of home as well. call ahead-listing contact

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have any available units?
343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have?
Some of 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America