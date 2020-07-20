343 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

1/2 off first month rent w/ approved application and signed lease by May15th.....Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely townhome in OakLawn in Leesburg. This property is so close to everything; Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, restaurants and so much more. Professionally managed. This home features 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath/large living space with tons of natural light and eat in kitchen. Dining room is open and spacious, currently being used as the office. SO much space, 2 car garage and large driveway on rear of the home. Add'l parking in front of home as well. call ahead-listing contact