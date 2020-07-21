All apartments in Leesburg
326 LOUDOUN STREET SW
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

326 LOUDOUN STREET SW

326 Loudoun Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

326 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home with one convenient level living ! Rent this single family home in downtown Leesburg! This is a one level home with two bedrooms and town baths. There is a welcoming front porch and 2 car garage! The foyer opens to the vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room. The is a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and sky lights and built in shelving. It has been freshly painted! Windows have built in shades. French doors and large windows open to the private fabulous rear deck. The kitchen and breakfast room have new appliances and a beautiful view of the open space common area in the community. There is a full size washer and dryer. The bedrooms have ample space and storage plus two freshly updated bathrooms. The two car garage has lots of room for storage. Come see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have any available units?
326 LOUDOUN STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have?
Some of 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
326 LOUDOUN STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW offers parking.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have a pool?
No, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
