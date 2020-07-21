326 LOUDOUN STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home with one convenient level living ! Rent this single family home in downtown Leesburg! This is a one level home with two bedrooms and town baths. There is a welcoming front porch and 2 car garage! The foyer opens to the vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room. The is a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and sky lights and built in shelving. It has been freshly painted! Windows have built in shades. French doors and large windows open to the private fabulous rear deck. The kitchen and breakfast room have new appliances and a beautiful view of the open space common area in the community. There is a full size washer and dryer. The bedrooms have ample space and storage plus two freshly updated bathrooms. The two car garage has lots of room for storage. Come see today!!