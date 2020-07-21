Wonderful home with one convenient level living ! Rent this single family home in downtown Leesburg! This is a one level home with two bedrooms and town baths. There is a welcoming front porch and 2 car garage! The foyer opens to the vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room. The is a wood burning fireplace with brick hearth and sky lights and built in shelving. It has been freshly painted! Windows have built in shades. French doors and large windows open to the private fabulous rear deck. The kitchen and breakfast room have new appliances and a beautiful view of the open space common area in the community. There is a full size washer and dryer. The bedrooms have ample space and storage plus two freshly updated bathrooms. The two car garage has lots of room for storage. Come see today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have any available units?
326 LOUDOUN STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW have?
Some of 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 LOUDOUN STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
326 LOUDOUN STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.