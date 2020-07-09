All apartments in Leesburg
310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE

310 Petite Sirah Ter SE · No Longer Available
Location

310 Petite Sirah Ter SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand new 2 level townhome condo * One car garage * Open main level with hardwood flooring * Living room, powder room and coat closet * Kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded counters, white cabinetry and a pantry * Upper level foyer w hardwood flooring * Master suite with 2 walk in closets and luxury bath with over-sized shower * Generous sized secondary bedrooms * Balcony off of one of the secondary bedrooms * Hall bath * Hall laundry * Community will have a pool and clubhouse in the future * Easy access to the W&OD trail * Close to Villages at Leesburg for shopping, restaurants, movies and entertainment * Short term may be considered for an additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have any available units?
310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have?
Some of 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

