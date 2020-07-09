310 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Brand new 2 level townhome condo * One car garage * Open main level with hardwood flooring * Living room, powder room and coat closet * Kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded counters, white cabinetry and a pantry * Upper level foyer w hardwood flooring * Master suite with 2 walk in closets and luxury bath with over-sized shower * Generous sized secondary bedrooms * Balcony off of one of the secondary bedrooms * Hall bath * Hall laundry * Community will have a pool and clubhouse in the future * Easy access to the W&OD trail * Close to Villages at Leesburg for shopping, restaurants, movies and entertainment * Short term may be considered for an additional fee