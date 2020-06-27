All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 PM

301 BARNFIELD SQ NE

301 Barnfield Square Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

301 Barnfield Square Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
If you are looking for privacy, elegance, upgraded, spacious home, this is it !! This home has all of the upgrades, including hardwood throughout most of the house,upgraded carpet, crown moldings, 3 bay windows,gorgeous marble gas fireplace, bright and cheery kitchen and breakfast area. One car garage. Huge custom deck overlooks one of the most wonderful yards in Exeter! Great community amenities for the whole family. Convenient location close to the Leesburg Premium Outlet Mall and historic and charming old town Leesburg. You will love living here ! Pets case by case. One small dog okay, but no cats. No smokers. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have any available units?
301 BARNFIELD SQ NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have?
Some of 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE currently offering any rent specials?
301 BARNFIELD SQ NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE is pet friendly.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE offer parking?
Yes, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE offers parking.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have a pool?
No, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have a pool.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have accessible units?
No, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have units with air conditioning.
