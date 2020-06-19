All apartments in Leesburg
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE

283 Train Whistle Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

283 Train Whistle Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Carefree, luxurious living in Leesburg! This lovely brick front townhome in Crescent Place is just what you're looking for! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths Location! Location! Location! Right ext to W&OD Bike & Walking Path. Across from Raflo Community Park. Enjoy open floorplan living in downtown Leesburg! Shops and restaurants within easy walking distance. This lovely unit features a balcony off the dining area of the gourmet kitchen. Two bedrooms, each with bath on second level and third bedroom and bath on upper level. The garage fits two cars, front to back. Easy walk to downtown historic Leesburg to enjoy great restaurants, community events, entertainment at the Tally Ho Theater and shopping. You will love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have any available units?
283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
