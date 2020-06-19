283 TRAIN WHISTLE TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Carefree, luxurious living in Leesburg! This lovely brick front townhome in Crescent Place is just what you're looking for! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths Location! Location! Location! Right ext to W&OD Bike & Walking Path. Across from Raflo Community Park. Enjoy open floorplan living in downtown Leesburg! Shops and restaurants within easy walking distance. This lovely unit features a balcony off the dining area of the gourmet kitchen. Two bedrooms, each with bath on second level and third bedroom and bath on upper level. The garage fits two cars, front to back. Easy walk to downtown historic Leesburg to enjoy great restaurants, community events, entertainment at the Tally Ho Theater and shopping. You will love living here!