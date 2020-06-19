241 LOUDOUN STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court coffee bar

Walkability !!! Walk to work, restaurants, brewery, parks, courthouse, coffee shops and more. Close to WO&D trail, walk to Friday live concert on the green, or the Tally Ho, maybe stop at the wine bar or the new concina on market. Take in some mochatinas or oysters then some bacci ball at shoes, cup & cork! Olde Towne condo is well maintained & quiet premises. Just minutes to so much life in Historic Downtown Leesburg, meet people, walk your dog, Sit on your balcony in the spring & summer then enjoy the cozy gas fireplace in the fall and winter. Spacious 1 level condo w/ 2 baths, living rm, dining rm, sunroom, fireplace w/ mantle, freshly painted walls in main living space. New stainless steel appliances, including microwave and large refrigerator, gas cooking, hardwood floors, white cabinets, large walking closet in master bedroom , bookshelves, laundry rm and step out to a private balcony. Pets case by case. Owners licensed. Visit www.downtownleesburgva.com