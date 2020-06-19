All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:04 PM

241 LOUDOUN STREET SW

241 Loudoun Street Southwest · (703) 928-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
coffee bar
Walkability !!! Walk to work, restaurants, brewery, parks, courthouse, coffee shops and more. Close to WO&D trail, walk to Friday live concert on the green, or the Tally Ho, maybe stop at the wine bar or the new concina on market. Take in some mochatinas or oysters then some bacci ball at shoes, cup & cork! Olde Towne condo is well maintained & quiet premises. Just minutes to so much life in Historic Downtown Leesburg, meet people, walk your dog, Sit on your balcony in the spring & summer then enjoy the cozy gas fireplace in the fall and winter. Spacious 1 level condo w/ 2 baths, living rm, dining rm, sunroom, fireplace w/ mantle, freshly painted walls in main living space. New stainless steel appliances, including microwave and large refrigerator, gas cooking, hardwood floors, white cabinets, large walking closet in master bedroom , bookshelves, laundry rm and step out to a private balcony. Pets case by case. Owners licensed. Visit www.downtownleesburgva.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have any available units?
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have?
Some of 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW is pet friendly.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW offer parking?
No, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have a pool?
No, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 241 LOUDOUN STREET SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity