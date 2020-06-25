All apartments in Leesburg
209 ROYAL ST SE.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

209 ROYAL ST SE

209 Royal St SE · No Longer Available
Location

209 Royal St SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
This beautiful downtown historic home has been fully updated. Three bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms are complemented by a large family room and gourmet kitchen with center island. Kitchen features SS appliances, including a wine refrigerator. Large laundry room just outside of the kitchen leads to the large fenced backyard with a stone patio. Within steps to dining and shopping making this home very walkable. Credit score of 700+ required. Dogs will be considered on a case by case basis (no cats). Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have any available units?
209 ROYAL ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 209 ROYAL ST SE have?
Some of 209 ROYAL ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 ROYAL ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
209 ROYAL ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 ROYAL ST SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE is pet friendly.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE offers parking.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have a pool?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have accessible units?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 ROYAL ST SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 ROYAL ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 ROYAL ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.

