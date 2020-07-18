208 PERSHING AVENUE NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

WALK TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG, IDA LEE & MORVEN PARK! Super adorable single family home with a welcoming front porch and private driveway ideally located in a charming neighborhood and on a quiet cul-de-sac! Greet family in the front living room and entertain in the separate dining room conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space for cooking the perfect meal and opens to the family room with lovely views of the garden! The upper level offers a total of three bedrooms (two of which offer dramatic vaulted ceilings) and two full baths! The owner's suite is light-filled and complete with a private bath. Plenty of space to play in the lower level recreation room with half bath and a huge unfinished space ideal for fect for storage. Enjoy the outdoors on the lovely deck and the fenced yard! Two year minimum lease term and pets on a case by case basis. You are going to love leaving in this home! Date available beginning July 1.