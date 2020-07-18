All apartments in Leesburg
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW.
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW

208 Pershing Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

208 Pershing Avenue Northwest, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
WALK TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG, IDA LEE & MORVEN PARK! Super adorable single family home with a welcoming front porch and private driveway ideally located in a charming neighborhood and on a quiet cul-de-sac! Greet family in the front living room and entertain in the separate dining room conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space for cooking the perfect meal and opens to the family room with lovely views of the garden! The upper level offers a total of three bedrooms (two of which offer dramatic vaulted ceilings) and two full baths! The owner's suite is light-filled and complete with a private bath. Plenty of space to play in the lower level recreation room with half bath and a huge unfinished space ideal for fect for storage. Enjoy the outdoors on the lovely deck and the fenced yard! Two year minimum lease term and pets on a case by case basis. You are going to love leaving in this home! Date available beginning July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have any available units?
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have?
Some of 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 PERSHING AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

