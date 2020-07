Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range

LUXURIOUS TH STYLE CONDO WITH ELEGANT DESIGN, 3 BR 2.5 BATHS &1 CAR GARAGE. Along side, Village of Leesburg, this brings ACCESSIBILITY, CONVENIENCE AND INCREDIBLE STYLE to your living. Enjoy the shops, cafes and entertainment along with the convenience of having Wegmans right across the street.