All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE

1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace · (860) 593-3269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20175

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2599 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969

Available July 2020

Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo, Cinema, LA Fitness and dozens more)

First level - completely open floor plan with luxury hardwoods, granite countertops and gas range. Balconies front and back. Office/playroom/4th bedroom optional 12x12 carpeted/doored space off dining room.

Second level - Huge master suite with his/her closets, dual vanities and garden tub + walk-in shower. Two additional large bedrooms with closets and additional full bath. Laundry room upstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296969
Property Id 296969

(RLNE5843650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have any available units?
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have?
Some of 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE offer parking?
No, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have a pool?
No, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity