1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE

Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's



Available July 2020



Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo, Cinema, LA Fitness and dozens more)



First level - completely open floor plan with luxury hardwoods, granite countertops and gas range. Balconies front and back. Office/playroom/4th bedroom optional 12x12 carpeted/doored space off dining room.



Second level - Huge master suite with his/her closets, dual vanities and garden tub + walk-in shower. Two additional large bedrooms with closets and additional full bath. Laundry room upstairs.

