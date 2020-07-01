1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

What a Great Location! Leave the car at home - a short walk away you'll find an upscale Wegman's, the 14-screen Cobb Village theater, a great selection of Restaurants (eg, Firebirds, Travinia, etc), a Coffee Bar, modern Bowling Alley and an assortment of Shops. A short drive away you'll enjoy the unique features of Historic Downtown Leesburg.The easy access to the Greenway (Rt 267) and the Commuter Bus routes make it ideal for commuters.The 3-bd, 2-1/2 bath Open Concept, two-level Townhouse Condo is located on the lower level allowing one to park in the convenient 1-car garage and walk right in! No entrance stairs to maneuver. Custom Plantation Shutters in every window. Wood floors on main level. Gourmet Kitchen. Walk-in closets with Custom Built-ins located in the Master Bedroom. An Over-sized Tiled Shower, Soaking Tub and Dual Vanities complete the spacious Master Bath. Two Additional Bedrooms on the upper level; one has outdoor access via a balcony overlooking a serene body of water. Unit backs to Open space and Trees. Priced to rent!