Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE

1416 Ribbon Limestone Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
What a Great Location! Leave the car at home - a short walk away you'll find an upscale Wegman's, the 14-screen Cobb Village theater, a great selection of Restaurants (eg, Firebirds, Travinia, etc), a Coffee Bar, modern Bowling Alley and an assortment of Shops. A short drive away you'll enjoy the unique features of Historic Downtown Leesburg.The easy access to the Greenway (Rt 267) and the Commuter Bus routes make it ideal for commuters.The 3-bd, 2-1/2 bath Open Concept, two-level Townhouse Condo is located on the lower level allowing one to park in the convenient 1-car garage and walk right in! No entrance stairs to maneuver. Custom Plantation Shutters in every window. Wood floors on main level. Gourmet Kitchen. Walk-in closets with Custom Built-ins located in the Master Bedroom. An Over-sized Tiled Shower, Soaking Tub and Dual Vanities complete the spacious Master Bath. Two Additional Bedrooms on the upper level; one has outdoor access via a balcony overlooking a serene body of water. Unit backs to Open space and Trees. Priced to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have any available units?
1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have?
Some of 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE offer parking?
Yes, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE offers parking.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have a pool?
No, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have accessible units?
No, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 RIBBON LIMESTONE TER SE does not have units with air conditioning.

