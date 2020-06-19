All apartments in Leesburg
1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102
1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102

1128 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 Available 08/09/19 Fox Chase at Exeter - 3 Bedroom Condo - This is the largest model in Fox Chase with 1,125 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice flooring, full size washer and dryer and all located on the first floor with a small deck that backs to common area.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1874514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have any available units?
1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have?
Some of 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 offer parking?
No, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 does not offer parking.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 has a pool.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have accessible units?
No, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Huntmaster Ter NE #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
