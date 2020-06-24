1113 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning remodeled unit with tons of light. Large open living/dining/kitchen area. Laminate floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Great quiet location and walking distance to shopping and conveniences. Full size washer dryer in laundry room. Great amount of space and upgrades for the price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have any available units?
1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE have?
Some of 1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.