1113 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Stunning remodeled unit with tons of light. Large open living/dining/kitchen area. Laminate floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Great quiet location and walking distance to shopping and conveniences. Full size washer dryer in laundry room. Great amount of space and upgrades for the price.