1110 RIBBON LIMESTONE TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

1106 Ribbon Limestone Terr. ( MLS# VALO399108 ) also for rent at $2,500 * PRICE REDUCTION! on the brand new first time rental at the Lofts at Village Walk. As a resident of the Lofts you will experience luxury living with unlimited access to amenities. This neighborhood is one of a kind in location close to commuter routes just off of Route 7,15 and 267 . This townhouse style condo is 2488 sf of exceptional finishes features an open concept layout with hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. The kitchen has premium stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and elegant granite counters. The opulence continues in the master bath with oversized modern tile on the floor and shower surround, and separate soaking tub. Unwind on your upstairs balcony or explore the dining, shopping and entertainment just outside your front door. With community events, ample restaurants and outdoor trails, there is something for everyone. Be the first to occupy this gorgeous brand new home! This home is a "TRUE" 10+