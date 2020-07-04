108 NORTH STREET NE

Downtown Leesburg Gem! This adorable home is move in ready and features a completely redone gourmet kitchen that opens to dining and living room. Main level all newly refinished hardwood. Recessed LED lights. All appliances brand new. Entire house painted. All bedrooms on main level. Lower level is clean and bright..great for a toy room or T.V area. One block from courthouse and center of downtown. Cute park 1/2 block away. Truly a magnificent location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
