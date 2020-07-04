All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

108 NORTH STREET NE

108 North Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

108 North Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Downtown Leesburg Gem! This adorable home is move in ready and features a completely redone gourmet kitchen that opens to dining and living room. Main level all newly refinished hardwood. Recessed LED lights. All appliances brand new. Entire house painted. All bedrooms on main level. Lower level is clean and bright..great for a toy room or T.V area. One block from courthouse and center of downtown. Cute park 1/2 block away. Truly a magnificent location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have any available units?
108 NORTH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 108 NORTH STREET NE have?
Some of 108 NORTH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 NORTH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
108 NORTH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 NORTH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 108 NORTH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 108 NORTH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 NORTH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 108 NORTH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 108 NORTH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 NORTH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 NORTH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 NORTH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

