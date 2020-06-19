All apartments in Leesburg
102 Dry Mill Rd #301
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

102 Dry Mill Rd #301

102 Dry Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

102 Dry Mill Road Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
102 Dry Mill Rd #301 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful 1Bed 1Bath condo in Leesburg - Renters Warehouse presents a 1bed/1 bath condo in the heart of Leesburg, VA. This condo features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with open concept kitchen, new SS stove/oven, breakfast bar, separate dinning room, vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, large bedroom with plenty of natural light and bathroom with tub/shower condo. Condo is located in Historic Leesburg and quick walk to downtown with restaurants, shops close to W&OD Trail and plenty more! Rent includes water/sewer and pets on a case by case basis. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

