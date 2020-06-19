Amenities

102 Dry Mill Rd #301 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful 1Bed 1Bath condo in Leesburg - Renters Warehouse presents a 1bed/1 bath condo in the heart of Leesburg, VA. This condo features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room with open concept kitchen, new SS stove/oven, breakfast bar, separate dinning room, vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, large bedroom with plenty of natural light and bathroom with tub/shower condo. Condo is located in Historic Leesburg and quick walk to downtown with restaurants, shops close to W&OD Trail and plenty more! Rent includes water/sewer and pets on a case by case basis. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5178450)