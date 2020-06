Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautifully bright and colorful end-unit townhouse-style condo with both patio and deck in fantastic neighborhood! Large master suite, eat-in kitchen, living room and dining room with HW and granite. New Washer and Dryer and ample storage space. Is in Close proximity too commuter parking, Prince William Government Center, Potomac Mills and approximately a 30 minute drive to either Quantico Marine Base or Ft. Belvoir.