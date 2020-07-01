All apartments in Lake Ridge
3938 HARTLAKE STREET
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

3938 HARTLAKE STREET

3938 Hartlake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Hartlake Street, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss this absolutely beautiful and fully renovated townhouse in the heart of Lake Ridge: Roof , HAVC system, water heater, floors, carpet and more**** Granite counter tops in delighted kitchen****Freshly painted all levels, including large deck off kitchen**** Vaulted ceiling in Master bedroom with nice view***Big upper level room with a big closet could be used as guest room, Art & crafts, office, study room, home school, you choose!!!**** New patio for those hot days and bbq**** NTC bedroom in basement with closet and full bathroom, gas fireplace*****Professionally cleaned including all ducks (march 23)....Just ready for a new family for memories to come!!!... Lake Ridge amenities, tennis courts, parks, pool and more and great schools Easy access to I95, main roads and many shopping centers...Don't wait any longer and make this place yours now and ....just LOVE IT !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have any available units?
3938 HARTLAKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have?
Some of 3938 HARTLAKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 HARTLAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3938 HARTLAKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 HARTLAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET offer parking?
No, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET has a pool.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3938 HARTLAKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3938 HARTLAKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

