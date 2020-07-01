3938 HARTLAKE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Don't miss this absolutely beautiful and fully renovated townhouse in the heart of Lake Ridge: Roof , HAVC system, water heater, floors, carpet and more**** Granite counter tops in delighted kitchen****Freshly painted all levels, including large deck off kitchen**** Vaulted ceiling in Master bedroom with nice view***Big upper level room with a big closet could be used as guest room, Art & crafts, office, study room, home school, you choose!!!**** New patio for those hot days and bbq**** NTC bedroom in basement with closet and full bathroom, gas fireplace*****Professionally cleaned including all ducks (march 23)....Just ready for a new family for memories to come!!!... Lake Ridge amenities, tennis courts, parks, pool and more and great schools Easy access to I95, main roads and many shopping centers...Don't wait any longer and make this place yours now and ....just LOVE IT !!!