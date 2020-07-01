All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT

3934 Pepperidge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Pepperidge Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Well maintained 3 level townhome in the heart the Lake Ridge community! This home offers gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace for those cool evenings, spacious deck, fenced in backyard with patio! Every 6 months the HVAC and AC are serviced professionally. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Trash is included in rental price. Tenant will have 2 parking spots, access to the pools, tennis courts, trails and other lake ridge amenities. Close to shopping, major roads and much more. Please wash hands or sanitize upon arrival to property, due to the COVID-19 we are taking extra pre cautions to ensure showings are safe. Please call 571-529-2202 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have any available units?
3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have?
Some of 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT has units with air conditioning.

