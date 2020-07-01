3934 PEPPERIDGE COURT

Amenities

Well maintained 3 level townhome in the heart the Lake Ridge community! This home offers gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace for those cool evenings, spacious deck, fenced in backyard with patio! Every 6 months the HVAC and AC are serviced professionally. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Trash is included in rental price. Tenant will have 2 parking spots, access to the pools, tennis courts, trails and other lake ridge amenities. Close to shopping, major roads and much more. Please wash hands or sanitize upon arrival to property, due to the COVID-19 we are taking extra pre cautions to ensure showings are safe. Please call 571-529-2202 to schedule a showing.