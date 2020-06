Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

THIS IS A FULLY RENOVATED PERFECT CONDITION RENTAL. 3 LEVELS WITH WALK OUT BASEMENT. KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. RECREATIONAL ROOM PLUS A 4TH BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT. PERFECT LOCATION CLOSE TO 95/123. NEAR POTOMAC MILLS MALL. TONS OF SHOPPING AND DINING OPTIONS. PARKS NEAR BY. POOL,TENNIS & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. READY TO MOVE IN!