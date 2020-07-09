All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3836 Koval Lane

3836 Koval Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3836 Koval Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely three level 3br 2.5ba townhouse - Lovely three level 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Backs to woods with great view of river and regional park, private back yard. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors in entry level; upgraded neutral carpet on stairs and bedrooms and lower level. Upscale kitchen appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. Flat screen TV mounted on wall in MBR will stay! Vaulted ceilings in the MBR. One of the larger square footage TH in the community, approx 2058 sq ft. Available June 1. Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010.

Entry Level : Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-in kitchen, Solarium, bath. Cherry hardwood

Upper Level : Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, bathroom with separate tub and shower, hall bath and two front bedrooms. carpet

Lower Level : Large family room with gas fireplace, laundry, HVAC and storage. carpet

LR: 11.8 x 14 DR: 11 x 8.5 KIT: 20 x 10 FAMILY ROOM: 19 x 24
MBR: 11 x 15 2NDBR: 9 x 9 3RDBR: 10 x 11 OTHER: Solarium 10 x 11

Schools : ES: Springwoods 703 590-9874 MS: Woodbridge 703 494-3181 HS: Woodbridge 703 497-8000
Rec Facilities : Community tennis courts, pool and playground
Move in Date & Time and Fees : n/a
Additional comments : Prince William County buses to State Department; VRE train at Woodbridge to Union Station, Commuter parking at Occoquan.

3836 Koval Ln YouTube virtual tours

Upstairs
https://youtu.be/-7J02I33XC0

Downstairs
https://youtu.be/uZPmRqFTNNY

Main level
https://youtu.be/qNA-4f6nlwk

Exterior rear
https://youtu.be/yaIfESWb0DE

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $80,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $1,995
Security Deposit: $1,995 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 06/01/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.

Pets: Case by case basis

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5762884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

