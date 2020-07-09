3836 Koval Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool tennis court

Lovely three level 3br 2.5ba townhouse - Lovely three level 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Backs to woods with great view of river and regional park, private back yard. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors in entry level; upgraded neutral carpet on stairs and bedrooms and lower level. Upscale kitchen appliances, cabinets and granite counter tops. Flat screen TV mounted on wall in MBR will stay! Vaulted ceilings in the MBR. One of the larger square footage TH in the community, approx 2058 sq ft. Available June 1. Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010.



Entry Level : Living Room, Dining Area, Eat-in kitchen, Solarium, bath. Cherry hardwood



Upper Level : Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, bathroom with separate tub and shower, hall bath and two front bedrooms. carpet



Lower Level : Large family room with gas fireplace, laundry, HVAC and storage. carpet



LR: 11.8 x 14 DR: 11 x 8.5 KIT: 20 x 10 FAMILY ROOM: 19 x 24

MBR: 11 x 15 2NDBR: 9 x 9 3RDBR: 10 x 11 OTHER: Solarium 10 x 11



Schools : ES: Springwoods 703 590-9874 MS: Woodbridge 703 494-3181 HS: Woodbridge 703 497-8000

Rec Facilities : Community tennis courts, pool and playground

Move in Date & Time and Fees : n/a

Additional comments : Prince William County buses to State Department; VRE train at Woodbridge to Union Station, Commuter parking at Occoquan.



3836 Koval Ln YouTube virtual tours



Upstairs

https://youtu.be/-7J02I33XC0



Downstairs

https://youtu.be/uZPmRqFTNNY



Main level

https://youtu.be/qNA-4f6nlwk



Exterior rear

https://youtu.be/yaIfESWb0DE



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $80,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $1,995

Security Deposit: $1,995 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 06/01/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities.



Pets: Case by case basis



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE5762884)