3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Beautiful brick end unit TH w/ garage in Lake Ridge! Backs to trees, Large rec room on LL with SGD to large deck + fenced-in yard. Large living room with SGD to deck over-looking grassy/treed area. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and master bath. Open dining room and living room with lots of light. Family room/sitting room off kitchen great for entertaining! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.