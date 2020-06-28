All apartments in Lake Ridge
3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE
3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE

3670 Bracknell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3670 Bracknell Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Beautiful brick end unit TH w/ garage in Lake Ridge! Backs to trees, Large rec room on LL with SGD to large deck + fenced-in yard. Large living room with SGD to deck over-looking grassy/treed area. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and master bath. Open dining room and living room with lots of light. Family room/sitting room off kitchen great for entertaining! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have any available units?
3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3670 BRACKNELL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
