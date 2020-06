Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Situated in the heart of Lake ridge .Brick front townhouse with 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths and one Half bath , within walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary school. Currently tenant occupied. Please schedule online and give two hours notice. Well maintained. Newer washer and dryer , newer HVAC system. Fully finished walk out basement. backs to trees . 2 assigned parking spots right in front of the house. Enjoy all of the amenities of Lake ridge. Won't last long.