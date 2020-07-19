All apartments in Lake Ridge
3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE
3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE

3137 Ironhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3137 Ironhorse Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Super Colonial in Lake Ridge, popular neighborhood for Pentagon and DC Commuters. All New Stainless Appliances including French Door Fridge! New Washer and Dryer. Bedroom Level Laundry. Two Car Garage plus driveway and street parking. HUGE unfinished basement for storage or recreation -- Roller Skating anyone? Available Now. Community Amenties include pools, tennis, trails, lake access. Close to everything. Hurry! Good credit and income required. No Smoking in the home. Owner will consider a small dog, case by case.12-24 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have any available units?
3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have?
Some of 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
