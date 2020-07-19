3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE

Amenities
Super Colonial in Lake Ridge, popular neighborhood for Pentagon and DC Commuters. All New Stainless Appliances including French Door Fridge! New Washer and Dryer. Bedroom Level Laundry. Two Car Garage plus driveway and street parking. HUGE unfinished basement for storage or recreation -- Roller Skating anyone? Available Now. Community Amenties include pools, tennis, trails, lake access. Close to everything. Hurry! Good credit and income required. No Smoking in the home. Owner will consider a small dog, case by case.12-24 month lease available.