3137 IRONHORSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Super Colonial in Lake Ridge, popular neighborhood for Pentagon and DC Commuters. All New Stainless Appliances including French Door Fridge! New Washer and Dryer. Bedroom Level Laundry. Two Car Garage plus driveway and street parking. HUGE unfinished basement for storage or recreation -- Roller Skating anyone? Available Now. Community Amenties include pools, tennis, trails, lake access. Close to everything. Hurry! Good credit and income required. No Smoking in the home. Owner will consider a small dog, case by case.12-24 month lease available.