Amenities

pet friendly pool playground basketball court tennis court

Nice 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Lake Ridge, close to shopping, restaurants and major roads. Community offers swimming pools, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and more, within 30 minutes to DC and much more. $500 deposit smoking. Pet deposit $500 case by case for pets. Pets Case by Case. Minimum 600 credit score required. 1 month security deposit required with application. Application fee is $45/applicant. Repair deductible is $60