Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2882 Burgundy Pl

2882 Burgundy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2882 Burgundy Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
2882 Burgundy Pl Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 3 bedroom 1 full bath 1 half bath townhome in the sought after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This 2 level home has a large open living room that opens to a private deck. Laundry is upstairs on bedroom level. Community includes pool, tennis courts and walking trails. Tenant to pay electric. Comcast and Verizon available for cable. Pets on a case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please ONLY TEXT TEXT TEXT Suvo at 571-306-3006.

(RLNE5580916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have any available units?
2882 Burgundy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2882 Burgundy Pl have?
Some of 2882 Burgundy Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2882 Burgundy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2882 Burgundy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2882 Burgundy Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2882 Burgundy Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl offer parking?
No, 2882 Burgundy Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2882 Burgundy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2882 Burgundy Pl has a pool.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have accessible units?
No, 2882 Burgundy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2882 Burgundy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2882 Burgundy Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2882 Burgundy Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
