Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

2882 Burgundy Pl Available 04/01/20 Lovely 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome in Woodbridge - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 3 bedroom 1 full bath 1 half bath townhome in the sought after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This 2 level home has a large open living room that opens to a private deck. Laundry is upstairs on bedroom level. Community includes pool, tennis courts and walking trails. Tenant to pay electric. Comcast and Verizon available for cable. Pets on a case by case basis. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please ONLY TEXT TEXT TEXT Suvo at 571-306-3006.



(RLNE5580916)