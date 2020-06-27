All apartments in Lake Ridge
2881 MADEIRA COURT
2881 MADEIRA COURT

2881 Madeira Court · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
EXCELLENT LOCATION WITH ALL THAT LAKE RIDGE HAS TO OFFER!!! Close to Schools/Shopping/Commuter and so much more!!! 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath - Nice size kitchen - carefree lawn, ONLY PAY ELECTRIC!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have any available units?
2881 MADEIRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 2881 MADEIRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2881 MADEIRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 MADEIRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT offer parking?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2881 MADEIRA COURT has a pool.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2881 MADEIRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2881 MADEIRA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
