Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Great Antietam Wood townhome-style condo in the heart of Lake Ridge, great schools, 3 bedrooms - 1 and 1/2 baths, pristine condition, hardwood floors on the main with large eat-in kitchen, newer appliances, tile floors, brand new HVAC, relaxing deck off of the great room with storage and stairs leading to woods. Enjoy all Lake Ridge community centers, trails, playgrounds, pools and more. Very clean and well maintained home for you.