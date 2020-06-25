2837 MADEIRA COURT

Amenities

You will love this cozy townhouse style condo! Most utilities and lawn care included. Pay only electric! All appliances, including full size washer and dryer are 4 y.o. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer AC and roof. Two spacious Master's with updated bathrooms. Access to 5 pools. Close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico. Enjoy all that Lake Ridge has to offer (trails, pools, tennis courts, boating and more). Backs to trees. Enjoy your morning coffee on a large rear deck. Owner RE licensee.