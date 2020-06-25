All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2837 MADEIRA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2837 MADEIRA COURT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

2837 MADEIRA COURT

2837 Madeira Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2837 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
You will love this cozy townhouse style condo! Most utilities and lawn care included. Pay only electric! All appliances, including full size washer and dryer are 4 y.o. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer AC and roof. Two spacious Master's with updated bathrooms. Access to 5 pools. Close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico. Enjoy all that Lake Ridge has to offer (trails, pools, tennis courts, boating and more). Backs to trees. Enjoy your morning coffee on a large rear deck. Owner RE licensee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have any available units?
2837 MADEIRA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have?
Some of 2837 MADEIRA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 MADEIRA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2837 MADEIRA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 MADEIRA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2837 MADEIRA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT offer parking?
No, 2837 MADEIRA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2837 MADEIRA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2837 MADEIRA COURT has a pool.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2837 MADEIRA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 MADEIRA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 MADEIRA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2837 MADEIRA COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia