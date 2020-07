Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Ready to move into lovely Lake Ridge community. Great location with many amenities, including pools, tennis courts, tot lots. Updated Kitchen with two refrigerators and eat in area on main level. New HVAC and Full Bath in basement. New carpet upstairs in 3 bedrooms. Near schools, parks, and shopping. Close to Marina and golf course.