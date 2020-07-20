2593 MERRYWOOD COURT

Amenities

Available immediately! Spacious 2 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located in the heart of Lake ridge. Freshly painted & new carpet on main level. Large *eat in* kitchen, private fenced patio, 2 carport spaces with extra storage compartment. Enjoy all the amenities lake Ridge has to offer~pools, rec center, and much more! Ideal commuting location with convenient access to Occoquan, 123, 95 and Prince William Parkway. Shopping & dining nearby. Absolutely no smokers. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Available for immediate move-in. Apply today!