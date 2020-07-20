All apartments in Lake Ridge
2593 MERRYWOOD COURT
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

2593 MERRYWOOD COURT

2593 Merrywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2593 Merrywood Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately! Spacious 2 level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located in the heart of Lake ridge. Freshly painted & new carpet on main level. Large *eat in* kitchen, private fenced patio, 2 carport spaces with extra storage compartment. Enjoy all the amenities lake Ridge has to offer~pools, rec center, and much more! Ideal commuting location with convenient access to Occoquan, 123, 95 and Prince William Parkway. Shopping & dining nearby. Absolutely no smokers. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Available for immediate move-in. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have any available units?
2593 MERRYWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2593 MERRYWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2593 MERRYWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
