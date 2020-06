Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this lovely home on a cul-de-sac with large yard and patio for entertaining. Additional shed for outside storage. Updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Master bedroom has additional room for large walk-in closet, den, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Come see and fall in love! NOTE: $1800/month for Lease Agreement through March 2021.