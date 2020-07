Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 bathroom, Additional bedroom in Basement with Full Bath and Walkout basement, Cozy Eat-in Kitchen, Full bath on upper level and Half on the main level, spacious family room and dining in the kitchen area, main level connect to a beautiful deck and fenced in backyard. Super conveniently located on Old Bridge Road/ Rolling Brooke/ Minniville Road in Occoquan community!!!