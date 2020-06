Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level. Two master bedrooms on upper level and third bedroom on lower level, each with its own bath.