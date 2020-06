13040 GORHAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL CLEAN AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME THAT WILL WELCOME YOU. FOYER HAS A NICE SIZE DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS FOR HOME OFFICE USE. KITCHEN IS OPEN WITH A NICE ISLAND AND PLENTY OF SPACE THAT OPENS UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND THE BREAKFAST ROOM. BEAUTIFUL LIGHT THROUGHOUT AND A WOODED BACKYARD SETTING. FAMILY ROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD. FOYER AND FAMILY ROOM SHOWS BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING. GAS FIREPLACE IN THE UPPER FAMILY ROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL STONE. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM OFF OF THE KITCHEN WITH FRONT LOADING WASHER AND DRYER. BASEMENT HAS AN EXPANSIVE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER BERBER CARPETING AND A POWDER ROOM. EXPANSIVE UNFINISHED BASEMENT AREA MAKES A GOOD SPACE FOR STORAGE. TOO MANY MORE FEATURES TO MENTION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. COMMUTER LOT IS JUST MOMENTS AWAY FOR EASY ACCESS AS WELL AS I-95 THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY! SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FIRST MONTHS RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND IF APPLICABLE PET DEPOSIT MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE WITH A $500.00 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT IF THERE IS NO PET DAMAGE. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY . APPLICATION FEE IS $45.00 PER ADULT.