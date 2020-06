Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining. Master Bedroom is soaked in natural light and has its own Master Bathroom. This home is all minutes away from I-95 and other commuting options! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.