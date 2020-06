Amenities

In the Heart of Lake Ridge. Renovated home with gleaming hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms and finished basement. Huge exterior deck wraps to the side of the home and over looks large rear yard and gorgeous trees. Patio under deck and storage shed available for use. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Waiting for you to move in! New pics coming when tenant vacates.